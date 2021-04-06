Big Brothers Big Sisters raising money to fund 250 matches

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Big Brothers Big Sisters said it has been unable to hold traditional fundraisers due to the pandemic but remains hopeful it can reach its goal.

The organization says it has a goal to raise $250,000 to fund 250 matches, but it is still finding ways to raise the money as things open up.

“We’re kind of hopeful. I mean everyone is trying to figure out the best plans and the best options to be able to just charge out and get to as many people as we can, but you don’t know,” said Blake Sebring, spokesperson for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana. “We’re still waiting to see if all of the vaccinations are going to take effect and how that will affect everything.”

The annual fundraiser “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” will take place throughout June with some twists including an event at Parkview Field on June 19.