Big Brothers Big Sisters in ‘desperate need’ of Bigs for kids

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana is looking for mentors for children. A lot of them.

The organization said it was almost 400 children are waiting to be matched with a Big Brother or Big Sister. Some 70 percent of those children are boys.

“Our kids need a Big Brother or Big Sister more than ever right now,” the organization said. “it only takes a little bit of time and caring to be a hero and to make a positive difference in a child’s life forever.”

Big Brothers or Big Sisters spend four hours a month while a child, but the impact is BIG, the organization said.

“All you have to do is explore and learn together a couple hours a month for a year. Play sports together. Go on a hike. Read books. Eat pizza with pineapple. Or just give some advice and inspiration. Whatever you enjoy, odds are you’ll enjoy it even more with your Little – and you’ll be making a life-changing impact.”

To volunteer to be a Big Brother or Big Sister, click here.

