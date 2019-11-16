Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts annual champagne brunch, looking for volunteers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) –   For the past 11 years, women have joined together for a morning of supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters of North East Indiana. The Women’s Champagne brunch returns for a 12th year next Saturday.

The event celebrates women making a difference and to learn more about the nonprofit.

During the brunch, chilled mimosas will be served, a fashion show will take place, and the 2019 Diane Humphrey award will be presented.

The event is free; however, a $75 minimum donation is encouraged. Big Brothers Big Sisters says the money helps start the foundation for a lifelong match between a “big” and a “little.”

For more information, click here.

The organization says they’re always looking for volunteers, click here to learn more.

