Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts 13th Annual Women’s Champagne Brunch

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana is hosting its 13th Annual Women’s Champagne Brunch Saturday morning.

Due to COVID-19, the brunch will be held virtually. It will feature a silent auction, fashion show, and grand prize drawing.

WANE15’s Alyssa Ivanson is one of the event’s co-hosts.

Not only does the brunch celebrate all of the club’s female volunteers and donors, but it also raises money to help children. In 2019, the brunch raised over $640,000 and recruited 350 new Big Sisters.

The pre-party starts at 8:45 a.m. and the actual brunch lasts from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. To participate, visit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana’s Facebook page.