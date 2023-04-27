FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the most iconic names in college basketball will be a guest at an annual fundraising event for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana in late May.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana will bring in broadcaster Dick Vitale as a guest for its 50th Annual Gourmet dinner on May 31 at the Grand Wayne Convention Center.

All funds raised at the dinner will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters to support one-on-one youth mentorship in Fort Wayne and the surrounding counties, and the organization said the dinner is one of its most beneficial fundraisers.

Guests are expected to dress in either business formal or business casual attire.

Individual tickets are either $400 for past attendees or $300 for first-time guests or guests under 21 years old.

Those who are interested in attending the fundraiser should contact Shelley Schwab at either michelle.schwab@bbbsnei.org or 260-456-1600.