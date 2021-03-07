Big Brothers Big Sisters announces pandemic-considerate Bowl for Kids’ Sake

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Bowl for Kids’ Sake 2021 will take place on Saturday, June 19th.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana announced that they are hosting their annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake after having to cancel last year due to the pandemic. This year, there will be modifications due to the pandemic.

The outdoor event will be held at Parkview Field. Instead of ten frames of bowling, there will be ten games out on the concourse. Those who don’t feel comfortable attending in person will have the opportunity to fundraise virtually.

For details, click here. The event will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 19th.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss