Big Brother Big Sisters award Maple Leaf Farms and Tucker family at BIG celebration

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Big Brother Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana honored a group for their passionate volunteerism, strong community leadership, and a lifelong commitment to serving others.

The award came on the 6th annual BIG celebration Tuesday, December 3 at the Winona Heritage Room. The special accolade went to Maple Leaf Farms, founded in 1958. The farm began as a small duck farm and has grown into North America’s leading producer of quality duck products.

Maple Leaf Farms has donated more than 17 tons of poultry products to Indiana food banks and pantries in an effort to help hunger-relief organizations. Maple Leaf Farms also supports Big Brothers Big Sisters as a donor and advocate.