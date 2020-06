FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne pizzeria Big Apple Pizza is moving downtown.

The Wells Street pizza joint announced Friday it will move to 120 W. Wayne St., where Caliente was previously located. It is currently located 1130 N. Wells St.

Big Apple Pizza said in a Facebook post that it needed a larger location “to fit the needs of our community.”

A timeline for the move was not released.