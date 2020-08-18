Big Apple Pizza moves to downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For six years Big Apple Pizza was a mainstay on Wells Street just outside of downtown, on Tuesday they moved to their new location on Wayne Street in downtown Fort Wayne.

Customers were gathering outside of the new location before the doors opened Tuesday morning. The inside has images of New York and customers are welcomed by trays of pizza by the slice.

Moving to Wayne Street gives them more space and seating for dine-in customers. This was harder to come by at their Wells Street location. It’s always been the goal of owner Patrick O’Sullivan to give an authentic New York feel in Fort Wayne. The downtown location helps to accomplish it.

“It’s always something that I wanted, to duplicate something from back home. We’re in-and-out, slice service, quick and good obviously. Just the amount of tables, the counter, everything just worked out,” explains O’Sullivan. “It’s just that downtown feel, you kinda feel like you’re not really in New York, but we are trying to make it feel like it when you walk in here.”

Big Apple Pizza now offers patio space for those that want to enjoy a slice outside during a nice summer day. O’Sullivan hopes that people enjoy the Big Apple Pizza’s new atmosphere to go along with the quality pizza.

“The pizza’s as good as its always been and they just want to come here more because our spot is dope,” says O’Sullivan. “It’s a little different, and hopefully people like it.”

They plan to add sandwiches and salads among other menu items to go along with their classic, New York Style Pizza in the future.

Big Apple Pizza can now be found at 120 W. Wayne St. in Fort Wayne.