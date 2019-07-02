Big Apple Pizza competing to be the best “Pizza Food Truck of the Year”

The poll will close on July 12th at 7:59 PM

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A local pizza restaurant is vying to become the best pizza food truck of the year. Big Apple Pizza is competing against nine other restaurants from across the country in the Mobile Cuisine contest.

Contestants:

This poll will run for the next two weeks and will wrap up on Friday, July 12th 2019 at 7:59 p.m.

