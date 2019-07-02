Big Apple Pizza competing to be the best “Pizza Food Truck of the Year”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A local pizza restaurant is vying to become the best pizza food truck of the year. Big Apple Pizza is competing against nine other restaurants from across the country in the Mobile Cuisine contest.
Contestants:
- Anzio’s Brick Oven Pizza – Grafton, MA @AnziosGrafton
- Basic Kneads Pizza – Denver, CO @ikneadpizza
- Big Apple Pizza – Fort Wayne, IN @BigApple_Pizza
- Chicago Pizza Boss – Chicago, IL @ChiPizzaBoss
- DC Slices – Washington DC @dcslices
- Del Popolo – San Francisco, CA @pizzadelpopolo
- Hobo Co Pizza Truck – Anaheim, CA @HoboCoPizza
- Saucee Sicilian – Oklahoma City, OK @SauceeSicilian
- Via 313 Pizza – Austin, TX @Via313Pizza
- Wanna Pizza This? – Baltimore, MD @PastaVistaBaby
This poll will run for the next two weeks and will wrap up on Friday, July 12th 2019 at 7:59 p.m.