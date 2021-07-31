Biesiada Bash concert raises money for musician battling colon cancer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s rock and metal community coming together Saturday night in support of one of their own.

Ten rock and metal bands took the stage at the Rockstar Lounge for the annual Biesiada Bash. The event is named in honor of Fort Wayne drummer Eric Biesiada, who lost his life to stage 4 colon cancer in 2014. This year’s event will raise money for LeRoy Fercha musician in local rock band Helltowne, who is currently battling stage 3 colon cancer.

Biesiada’s mother Glenna Buuck says any hospitalization can rack up bills. They’re hoping tonight’s event will alleviate stress for Ferch as he fights his cancer.

“He’s doing chemo right now,” said Buuck. “He’s doing a good fight, and he’s gonna be so we just need to help him with all those bills that he’s got coming in from the cancer.”

They also organized a raffle to help raise money for Ferch.