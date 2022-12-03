FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You can bid on artwork from 27 Fort Wayne creatives in a fundraiser Saturday for people without homes.

Ruth Koomler Art Gallery is hosting a silent auction called “Emergence – Art Inspired by Poetry”, and the money supports homeless people, organizers said.

One piece is a painting by Ashley Collins, an American Contemporary Painter whose past experience with homelessness inspired Marsi Lawson to write more than 800 poems around the theme of “Emergence.” Twenty-seven local artists created work based on poems written by Lawson, who is also from Fort Wayne.

Poems will be read by Dwandra Lampkin, an actress, playwright, and Associate Professor of Acting at Western Michigan University, from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

You can bid online from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., or visit the gallery in person to see all the artwork on display. The gallery is on Broadway Street next to Fancy & Staple.