FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcycle was struck by a vehicle on Stellhorn Road late Wednesday morning.

Police and medics were called around 11:30 a.m. to the intersection of Stellhorn and Maplecrest roads on a report of a crash. The crash happened at the entrance to the Northwood shopping center.

A motorcycle was down in the intersection. A SUV was stopped nearby.

Police said the operator was not critically hurt.

Stellhorn Road was shut down to traffic from Maplecrest to Oakhurst Drive. The road was back open by 1 p.m.

WANE 15 was originally told a bicycle was involved in the crash.