Bicyclist struck from behind in DeKalb County

Photo of bicycle that was struck by a car on October 8, 2019 provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man was treated and released from a hospital after being struck by a car on his bicycle Tuesday evening in DeKalb County.

According to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, the driver of a Chevy Malibu was headed north in the 4900 block of County Road 23 when he failed to see the bicyclist also heading north in the right lane.

The collision caused front end damage to the car and extensive damage to the bicycle. The bicyclist, Joshua Milliman, 44, was taken to a hospital after complaining of back pain.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Auburn Fire Department and DeKalb EMS.