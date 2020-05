FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A bicyclist was struck on Fort Wayne’s southwest side Thursday afternoon.

Police and medics were called just after 4:30 p.m. to the intersection of Covington Road and Covington Creek Trail, near Greenlawn cemetery, on a report of a bicyclist struck.

Dispatchers said a victim was seriously hurt.

Covington Road was closed to traffic in both directions. The roadway reopened by 5 p.m.