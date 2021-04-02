Bicyclist seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A bicyclist is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and S. Harrison Street Friday evening.

At approximately 5:36 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Washington Boulevard and S. Harrison Street on reports of a crash with injuries, according to the police activity log.

Dispatch told WANE 15 a bicyclist was involved and was seriously injured in the crash. A person who was in a vehicle has sustained minor injuries.

It is unclear what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

