Bicyclist killed in Lima Rd crash ID’d

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the man involved in a fatal crash involving a bicyclist on the Lima Road overpass above I-69 on Monday evening.

He has been identified as Jesse Sosa Almanza, 39, of Fort Wayne.

Almanza was riding his bicycle when he was hit by a vehicle., the coroner’s report said. Almanza was pronounced deceased at the scene by Three Rivers Ambulance Authority.

His cause of death has been identified as Multiple Blunt Force Injuries due to Monday evening’s crash. His death has been ruled an accident by the coroner’s office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County

Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.