Bicyclist killed in crash northeast of Fort Wayne

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A bicyclist was killed in a crash just northeast of Fort Wayne Tuesday night.

Police and medics were called around 7:45 p.m. to S.R. 37 north of Ricker Road on a report of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle.

According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, a man driving a Jeep struck a man riding a bicycle in the area.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep showed no signs of impairment, the sheriff’s department said.

The crash remains under investigation.