Bicyclist killed in crash northeast of Fort Wayne ID’d

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Coroner has identified the man killed while he was riding a bicycle northeast of Fort Wayne on Tuesday.

The man has been identified as 19-year-old Jacob L. Schmucker of Fort Wayne.

His cause of death is multiple blunt force injuries due to bicyclist versus motor vehicle crash and the manner of death is accident.

The coroner said Schmucker was wearing dark clothing, with no lights while he was riding his bicycle at the time of the crash.

Police and medics were called around 7:45 p.m. to S.R. 37 north of Ricker Road on a report of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle. According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, a man driving a Jeep his Schmucker in the area.

Schmucker was pronounced dead at the scene by Northeast EMS.

The driver of the Jeep showed no signs of impairment, the sheriff’s department said.

The crash remains under investigation.