Bicyclist killed in crash in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A bicyclist was killed in a crash in New Haven earlier this week.

It was just after 11 a.m. when police and medics were called to the intersection of Moeller and Werling roads on a report of a crash involving a bicyclist.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said 57-year-old Thomas Stayanoff of New Haven was struck by a motor vehicle while riding his bicycle. He was taken from the scene in critical condition, but died later.

The coroner’s office said Stayanoff died of multiple blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle crash. His death was ruled accidental.

New Haven Police have not released any information about the crash.