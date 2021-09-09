Bicyclist killed in crash along Stellhorn Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A bicyclist was killed Thursday after being struck by a vehicle on Fort Wayne’s northeast side.

Police and medics were called around 3:30 p.m. to Stellhorn Road, between Maplecrest and Reed roads, on a report of an injury crash involving a bicyclist.

Police said a minivan hit a female bicyclist was she was crossing 4-lane Stellhorn Road near the Lassus Handy Dandy gas station. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the minivan remained at the scene. Police said speed, alcohol or drugs were not involved, and the driver was not at fault.

Police at the scene have the eastbound lanes of Stellhorn Road closed.