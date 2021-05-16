Bicyclist injured in crash with SUV

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A bicyclist was injured after he was struck by a driver on State Road 8 in DeKalb County.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Matthew Wirtz, 45, of Leo was riding his bicycle eastbound on State Road 8 on the south edge of the road. Mike Likens, 65, of New Bremen, Ohio was traveling on State Road 8 in the same direction when his Chevy Captiva struck the back Wirtz was on from behind.

Wirtz was ejected into the air and fell facedown off of the south side of the roadway. His bicycle broke into two separate pieces from the impact, also coming to a rest on the south side of the roadway. He suffered fractures in his back and ribs as well as multiple bruises, contusions, and abrasions.

Likens was not injured in the crash. He told deputies that he did not see the bicycle before hitting it.

Parkview DeKalb EMS and Auburn Fire/Rescue assisted on scene.