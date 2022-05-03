FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 31-year-old man hit by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle on Illinois Road on Sunday night has died.

Tareq H. Abdel-Khaleq succumbed to injuries he suffered in the crash Monday morning, according to the Allen County Coroner.

He died from multiple blunt force injuries and his manner of death was ruled an accident, the coroner said in a media release

The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Illinois Road and Timberlake Trail.

Fort Wayne police say the driver of the pickup was heading east on Illinois. As the truck entered the intersection, it hit Abdel-Khaleq as he attempted to cross Illinois northbound on his bicycle.

Medics took Abdel-Khaleq to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Abdel-Khaleq’s death is the 14th traffic fatality for Fort Wayne and Allen County in 2022.