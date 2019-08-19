Bicyclist hurt in crash with school bus on Clinton St.

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — A bicyclist was hurt after a crash with a school bus early Monday.

Police and medics were called to the area of 4th Street and Clinton Street on report of a crash around 6:23 a.m.

Initial reports from Fort Wayne Police indicated the bus was southbound on Clinton, turning east onto 4th, when it collided with the bicyclist, who might have been crossing at the crosswalk.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Police say he was not wearing a helmet.

Police said environmental factors like fog and low visibility might have played a role in the crash. According to police, the bike did have a light, but rider was wearing dark, camouflage clothing.

No children were on board at the time of the crash. The bus driver was not hurt.

Fourth is shut down from Spy Run to Clinton Street.