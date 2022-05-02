FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A bicyclist has critical injuries after he was hit by a pickup truck on Illinois Road Sunday night.

The crash happened around 9:39 p.m. at the intersection with Timberlake Trail.

Fort Wayne police learned the driver of the pickup was traveling east on Illinois. As the truck entered the intersection, it hit a man on a bicycle attempting to cross Illinois northbound.

Medics took the bicyclist to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.