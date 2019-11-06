Bicyclist airlifted after tractor hits her from behind

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WANE) — A Shipshewana bicyclist was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospitalized after being struck by a tractor hauling a hay bale.

Police and medics were called around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday to C.R. 900 West and C.R. 250 North on a report of a bicyclist struck. According to a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department report, Joseph Mast of Shipshewana was southbound on C.R. 900 West on a Massey Ferguson compact loader when he struck Esther L. Slabaugh from behind as she was walking her bicycle.

Slabaugh complained of pain to her legs, pelvis area, lower back and abdomen. She was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment.