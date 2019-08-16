Bicyclist, 9, hurt when mirror of SUV hits him in the head

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WANE) — A 9-year-old Shipshewana boy was hurt when he was struck by the side mirror of a SUV while riding his bicycle Thursday afternoon.

Police and medics were called around 1:30 p.m. to the area of 2935 N. 500 West on a report of a crash.

According to a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department crash report, 64-year-old Robert Mauck Jr. of Shipshewana was driving his 2000 Chevrolet Suburban northbound on 500 West and did not see a northbound bicyclist riding on the edge of the roadway. The bicyclist was struck in the back of the head by the Surburban’s passenger side mirror, and he was flipped over his handlebars.

The bicyclist – 9-year-old Luke Bontrager of Shipshewana – suffered minor cuts and bruises and had head pain, the report said. He was taken to Parkview LaGrange Hospital.