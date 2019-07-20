Bicyclist, 21, struck by SUV

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A Montpelier, Ohio man was hospitalized after an SUV struck him as he was riding a bicycle on a Williams County roadway Friday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. along C.R. 13, just north of C.R H in Jefferson Township.

According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Zachary A. Fisher of Montpelier was riding a bicycle southbound in the center of C.R. 13 when he was struck by a southbound Dodge Journey driven byJoseph L. Klender, 38 of Bryan, Ohio.

Fisher was injured in the crash and was taken from the scene to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. His condition was not released.

He was not wearing a helmet, police said.

Klender was not injured in the crash.