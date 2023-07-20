ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Police from around the state are coming together Thursday for a 13-day bicycle ride that honors fellow officers who have died in the line of duty.

“Cops Cycling for Survivors” honors the legacy of fallen officers and supports their loved ones in a ride through Indiana that covers nearly 1,000 miles.

Each year, the cyclists meet with officers’ loved ones to support them as they continue to deal with loss, ISP said. The riders recognize more than 450 Hoosiers by reading a memorial for each officer during the tour.

Support truck for “Cops Cycling for Survivors” features photos of five fallen officers. Flanked by state police cars, riders gear up for “Cops Cycling for Survivors”.

Indiana State Police said in a release four officers who died in 2022 are specifically being honored at the event, including Deputy Sheriff Noah Rainey of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Sheriff Douglas Warren Sanford of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Noah Jacob Shahnavaz of the Elwood Police Department, and Officer Seara Burton of the Richmond Police Department. Indiana Department of Correction Officer Gary Layne Weinke, who died in April 2020, was recognized in 2022 as having died in the line of duty.

A support truck for the ride featured photos of the five fallen officers, along with a “roll call of heroes” with names of many more who have died in the line of duty over the past century.

Proceeds from the annual ride provide line of duty death benefits for primary survivors as well as fund scholarships, camps, and other avenues of support for survivors, ISP said. The group also assists Line of Duty Death Justice as survivors work through years of court dates, including parole hearings and appeals. Learn more on the website.