FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saturday marks the 13th annual Le Tour de Fort, a bicycle pub-crawl that allows adults to drink responsibly for a good cause.
Organizers said Le Tour de Fort is not a race, contest or competition– it’s a social event. The mission is to support veterans and bring the community together.
Participants can ride their bikes to more than 20 local establishments on the tour. It all starts at the Landing Beer Company at noon. A complete list of tour-friendly locations are on the event’s Facebook page.
