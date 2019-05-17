Bicycle commuters face soggy commute on Bike to Work Day

Friday is Bike to Work Day, but it hasn’t come without some weather challenges.

Overnight and early morning rain showers and storms put a bit of a damper on the annual Kickstart event. Despite the inclement weather though, a few brave souls still put on their helmets, hopped on their bikes, and pedaled to work.

The day started as bicycle commuters gathered in downtown Fort Wayne for a breakfast.

In previous years, the City of Fort Wayne hosted the event at Headwaters Park. This year, the breakfast was at the Ash Skyline Plaza, 898 Harrison Street. Riders enjoyed free coffee, bagels, and other treats and a chance to win prizes.

Activities pick back up in the afternoon as people get off work. There will be a Bike to Work Day after party at Pedal City, 1215 W Main Street, from 4-8 p.m. The event will offer food, fun, and music to celebrate Bike to Work Day. There will also be drink specials and a prize for “Coolest helmet.”

The goal of the annual event coincides with Kickstart, which encourages people to get outside to appreciate Fort Wayne’s art, music, theater, and of course bikes.

Organizers with the City of Fort Wayne and Parkview Health also use the event to raise awareness about bicyclists on the roadways and promote healthy lifestyles and bicycle safety.

For a full list of Kickstart events, visit http://www.kickstartfortwayne.com.

