FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An upcoming exhibit in Fort Wayne is bringing to life more than 300 of the greatest works of an iconic artist, with Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.

The extravaganza immerses attendees in artwork from the post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh through a three-dimensional experience starting June 24 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

People visit the Van Gogh immersive dream exhibit, located in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Cinematic Van Gogh exhibitions have crossed the ocean from European cities to North America in recent years, with sold-out audiences in every market. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Visitors will take a journey through some of the artist’s most revealing self-portraits and most memorable pieces over his tenure, such as “The Starry Night,” and “Café Terrace at Night.”

The audience will be able to fully immerse themselves into a plethora of Van Gogh’s paintings and landscapes. Visitors will also be able to hear the artist’s own dreams, thoughts and words set to a symphonic score.

The experience will last until August 10.

Ticket prices start at $33.99 for adults and $19.99 for children, plus ticketing fees. They will be on-sale to the general public beginning Thursday.

The experience is being produced by the Paquin Entertainment Group, a full-service entertainment company that has sold more than five million tickets globally to become one of the most popular traveling exhibitions. The group’s vision with their productions is to build a creative culture that develops the world’s premier artists.

“This distinctive and unique multimedia artistic adventure is deeply resonating with audiences,” says Justin Paquin, producer of Paquin Entertainment Group. “Encompassing a refreshing new twist unlike art lovers have seen before, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience gives a new appreciation of this tortured artist’s stunning work.”

To purchase tickets in advance and for more information on the show’s hours of operation, you can visit the Van Gogh Fort Wayne website.