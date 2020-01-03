‘Beyond Glory,’ a Shepherd’s House benefit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne organization that helps veterans is getting financial help from a local theater.

For the next three weekends First Presbyterian Theater is showcasing a play called “Beyond Glory.” Eight local actors will deliver monologues that tell the true stories of Medal of Honor winners. A portion of every ticket sold will benefit the Shepherd’s House.

The Shepherd’s House is located at 514 Tennessee Avenue in Fort Wayne. It offers long-term safe housing to homeless veterans who struggle with alcoholism and or chemical dependencies.

Money donated from the play will help the Shepherd’s House continue funding programs to help those who served our country. “I think that it’s extremely fitting that this show is going on and that the veterans of this house are the receivers of donations,” said Aimee Jenkins, Case Manager at the Shepherd’s House. “It lets them know that they’re not alone. It gives them hope, and that’s something that is sometimes lacking.”

Beyond Glory is a play by Stephen Lang, from the book by Larry Smith. Tickets are $20, $18 for senior citizens and free for full time students.

The show runs Friday and Saturday, January 3 and 4, at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday January 11, at 7:30 p.m. A matinee showing is Sunday, January 12 at 2 p.m.

The show also runs January 17 – 18 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets call 260-426-7421 extension 121 or go to the First Presbyterian Theater website. First Presbyterian Theater is located downtown at 300 West Wayne Street.