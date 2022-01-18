BettyWhiteChallenge raises $16,000 for Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control Center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A challenge celebrating Betty White’s 100th birthday and love for animals raises $16,000 for the Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control Center on Monday.

The #BettyWhiteChallenge encouraged people all over the world to donate $5 to a local rescue or animal shelter in Betty White’s name. The Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control Center’s goal was to raise $5,000. Holly Eggelston with the Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control Center says by 1 p.m., there was already $4,000 dollars raised.

White was lifelong animal lover who worked to raise money for various organizations. She also wrote, produced and hosted a TV show called, “The Pet Set,” in 1970-1971 where celebrities brought their dogs and cats on the show.

White was also well known for roles in “The Golden Girls,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Hot in Cleveland,” and “Life with Elizabeth,” along with many other movies and sitcoms. She died on New Year’s Eve, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

The $16,000 raised at the Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control Center will go towards the shelter’s Angel Fund, which helps with the animal medical expenses. Eggelston says this money will help save animals’ lives.

“Especially now as we progress and grow or programs we’re able to save more and more animals that we’d never would have been able to before.”

The Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control center thanks every donor for their contribution, and says that although the #BettyWhiteChallenge is over, you can still donate by clicking here or by calling 427-1244 option 1.