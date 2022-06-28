FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — GFL takes over Fort Wayne’s trash and recycling collection contract on Friday, and Mayor Tom Henry promises “better days are ahead.”

Henry was joined by city officials and GFL representatives Tuesday to provide an “education and outreach update” for residents before the transition from Red River at week’s end. Watch the full press conference above.

Here are the highlights, according to the city of Fort Wayne:

There won’t be any changes to collection dates or A and B recycling weeks. Residents will continue to use their City-provided bins. Residents will continue to report misses to 311.

There will be a few changes to how the collection process will work commencing Friday. In addition to materials being collected in the City-provided cart, residents may set out three additional plastic garbage bags or yard waste bags. Individual bag weight cannot exceed 35 pounds. Residents who regularly have three or more bags are encouraged to sign up for an additional cart for $2 per month to place additional trash items. This can be done by contacting 311.

Bulk collection will be performed by City crews until a permanent solution is agreed upon between the City Administration and City Council. Residents may continue to set out one piece of furniture or non-freon appliance on collection day. Materials will be collected within 48 hours. Also, residents should continue to wrap mattresses and box springs if those items are set out.

“Better days are ahead as GFL becomes our new partner to meet the needs of the community. We’re confident in GFL’s ability to do an outstanding job as we come together to work in a collaborative manner to move Fort Wayne forward,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “I appreciate and value the patience and understanding that residents and neighborhoods have demonstrated through the challenges we’ve experienced in collecting garbage and recycling materials. Now, we’ve turned a negative into a positive with the selection of GFL. The public is going to see a noticeable change beginning Friday. Fort Wayne residents deserve the very best.”

A GFL truck sits outside Citizens Square on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

RATES:

The city said it continues to evaluates rates, and expects a final decision will be made in the “coming weeks.”

“We know that we won’t be able to continue to charge just $12 per month for all solid waste-related activities that make up the monthly solid waste charge that residents see on their City Utilities bill. But, the City will not set rates that overcharge customers. Our goal is to keep costs as low as possible.“

JULY 4

Garage and recycling will not be collected Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. As a result, collections will run a day behind next week, the city reminded.

MORE ON GFL

GFL is the 4th largest diversified environmental services company in North America. It has operated a transfer station in Fort Wayne since 2020, and has a landfill in Claypool.

More information about the transition to GFL can be found at www.cityoffortwayne/solidwaste.