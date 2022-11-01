FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Better Business Bureau Serving Northeast Indiana (BBB) held its annual Torch Awards at the Parkview Mirro Center Tuesday afternoon.

The luncheon celebrated businesses, non-profits, entrepreneurs and individuals who generate trust with customers and the community.

Rick Walz, president and CEO of BBB, gave high praise to the award recipients for their display of ethical behavior and business practices.

“The common thread is they’re setting the standard in terms of ethical behavior in the way they treat their staff, their customers, their industries, and the community at large,” Walz said.

The 2022 Torch Awards featured seven winners across five categories:

Business of Integrity

Pure Abilities Therapeutic Services, LLC (Fort Wayne)

SOMA Support Inc. (South Bend)

Shield Exteriors (Garrett)

Charity of Integrity

Community Harvest Food Bank (Fort Wayne)

Individual of Integrity

Tony Reincke, Granite Ridge Builders (Fort Wayne)

Entrepreneur of Integrity

Tom Kelley, Kelley Chevrolet (Fort Wayne)

Pillar of the Community

Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana (Fort Wayne)

BBB also hosted afternoon workshops for local business owners and entrepreneurs.

WANE 15 evening anchor Dirk Rowley served as the emcee for the event.