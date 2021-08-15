Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana to host ‘Building a Better Business’ conference

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Thursday, October 7th the Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana will host a Building a Better Business conference.

The event is being held at Parkview Mirro Center, but it’s open to all businesses within the area BBB Serving Northern Indiana serves.

The event is a full-day conference for medium and small businesses to “sharpen their skills, grow their businesses and build a successful strategy in the ever-changing marketplace.”

Businesses attending can expect to participate in a variety of sessions, panel discussions, and hear a keynote speaker.

The BBB said, “sessions range from basic courses in QuickBooks to more in-depth workshops like planning your company’s succession planning.”

Registration for BBB Accredited Businesses is $99 per person through September 15th. The cost for non-Accredited Businesses is $110 through the 15th. Prices increase $15 dollars after that date.

You can click here to learn more.