FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Detroit Wing Company, a burgeoning restaurant chain based out of Eastpointe, Michigan, will be adding a location in Fort Wayne before the year is over.

According to a press release, the company will be opening a location attached to the Shell gas station on the corner of Illinois Road and Magnavox Way by winter 2023.

The Fort Wayne location will be the first one to feature a drive-thru, according to the press release.

“Indiana has long been on our radar following our successful debuts in Michigan, Ohio and Florida,” said Gus Malliaras, founder and owner of Detroit Wing Company. “With its culinary tradition and community spirit, we’re eager to become a community staple in Fort Wayne once we introduce our award-winning menu to the Hoosier State.”

According to Detroit Wing Company’s website, the business has been named the “Best Wings in Michigan” by multiple national media outlets.

In addition to wings, Detroit Wing Company also offers chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, coleslaw, poutine and more.

Malliaras founded Detroit Wing Company in 2015, and the business has since grown to have 31 locations across Michigan, Ohio, Florida — and soon — Indiana.