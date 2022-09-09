FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – What some say is the best kept secret is getting even bigger. The Allen County Marketplace just keeps on expanding.

The idea came about in 2020, as Owners and Founders Steve and Michelle Lebrecht saw a need for a Marketplace in the Huntertown area. The Marketplace began it’s first season last June at the Huntertown Family Park with 31 vendors.

“It was a lot of work, we had to send out a lot of emails but slowly we just started getting responses,” Michelle said, “people liked the idea that we’re just a once a month market because it is a side gig for a lot of our vendors, they’re working a full-time job, they’re manufacturing their products when they get home or on a weekend, so once a month was perfect for them.”

Now, Saturday’s market will feature 119 vendors selling a variety of items. Each market sees about 3,500 to 4,000 guests. Michelle says the growth is due to word of mouth, vendors telling other vendors and shoppers sharing their experience as well.

“119 Vendors sounds like it is but it’s not repeat vendors. You’re not going to come to our market and find 6 vendors selling honey and 7 vendors selling soap. We work really hard to limit that to keep the market fresh for our customers so there’s just a really good variety here and so if you’re looking for it you’ll probably find it here,” Michelle said.

With two markets left for the season, the Owners are already looking ahead to next year. They want to add additional things to make the market feel like an actual event.

“Next year we want to try to add to that and get a couple of larger sponsors to come in to where we can perhaps do something more for the kids, like even if it’s just a bounce house or a mobile splash pad in the hot months,” Michelle said.

Saturday’s market will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Huntertown Family Park.