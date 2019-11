Best deals to look for on Black Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Get your wallets ready! If you are a Black Friday shopping enthusiast, we’ve got you covered. For many retailers, like Walmart and Best Buy, the Black Friday shopping frenzy now starts on Thursday. So, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best Black Friday Doorbuster deals you’ll see when you walk into your favorite store this week. Check it out!

Best Buy

Samsung 75″ 4K UHD TV Pay: $749.99 Reg: $1,099.99 Save: $350

Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi Bundle Pay: $349.99 Reg: $499.99 Save: $150

Microsoft – Surface Pro 7 – 12.3″ Touch Screen Pay: $699 Reg: $959 Save: $260

Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless Headphones Pay: $199.99 Reg: $349.99 Save: $150

Canon – EOS Rebel T7i DSLR Pay: $699.99 Reg: 1,999.99 Save: $500



Best Buy Black Friday store hours:

Thursday, Nov. 28, 5 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 29, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Target

TCL 65″ Roku Smart 4K TV Pay: $399.99 Reg: $749.99 Save: $350

JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth wireless speaker Pay: $99.99 Reg: $179.99 Save: $80

Nikon D3500 DSLR bundle Pay: $399.99 Reg: $849.99 Save: $450

Fitbit Versa 2 Pay: $149.95 Reg: $199.95 Save: $50

Polaroid Originals OneStep+ Pay: $99.99 Reg: $139.99 Save: $40



Target Black Friday store hours:

Thursday, Nov. 28, 5 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 29, 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Meijer

Ring Video Doorbell 2 Pay: $139.99 Reg: $199.99 Save: $60

HP Envy 6255 All-In-One Printer Pay: $69.99 Reg: $149.99 Save: $80

Samsung Soundbar with Subwoofer Pay: $129.99 Reg: $199.99 Save: $70

Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids Edition Pay: $99.99 Reg: $149.99 Save: $50

AirPods Gen 2 with Wireless Charging Case Pay: $149 Reg: $199 Save: $50



Meijer Black Friday store hours:

Thursday, Nov. 28, 6 a.m. – Friday 11:59 p.m.

Walmart

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop Pay: $499 Reg: $749 Save: $250

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) Pay: $129.99 Reg: $199.99 Save: $70

Hover-1 All-Star Hoverboard Pay: $89 Reg: $148 Save: $59

Oculus Go Virtual Reality 32GB Headset Pay: $149 Reg: $199 Save: $50

Kodak PIXPRO Long Zoom Digital Camera Pay: $99 Reg: $50 Save: $50



Walmart Black Friday store hours:

Thursday, Nov. 28, 6 p.m. – Friday 11:59 p.m.