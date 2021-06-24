Berry picking season begins next week for Tanglewood Berry Farm

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne berry farm is preparing for the summer season after a loss due to spring weather.

Earlier in the season, the Tanglewood Berry Farm lost a significant amount of its strawberry crop due to the cold that required workers to cover the blossoms six times and the rain that arrived as the strawberries were getting ready to fruit.

However, other berries are holding up well.

“The blackberries and the raspberries, which are our biggest crop, look great right now. You know they came through that early spring cold snap quite well. We lost a few blossoms but right now they look fantastic,” said Kelly St. John, farm manager at Tanglewood Berry Farm.

On June 29, the farm will begin the red raspberry “Pick-Your-Own” season which lasts for roughly two weeks.

“The blackberries should be ready around the first week in July. We’re predicting July 8th,” St. John said.

Anyone wanting to do “Pick-Your-Own” berries will be provided packaging and are asked to not bring their own containers.

For more information on the farm, the policies and more can visit the Tanglewood Berry Farm website.