Berne veteran receives Purple Heart 40 years later

BERNE, Ind. (WANE) – Berne resident Staff Sergeant Jim Moore, 69, had several medals from his time over in Vietnam but it was not until he visited the Columbia City Veterans Affairs office almost 40 years later that he learned he was owed a few more, including a Purple Heart he had no idea he had earned.

Moore started his army career on June 4, 1969. He began his 25-year military career with an eleven month, nineteen day stint in Vietnam. There, he received the head injury that earned him his Purple Heart.

“I received a piece of shrapnel behind my right ear,” said Moore. “It was not big at all, and they dug it out, put two stitches in, and says ‘you’re good.'”

The paper work was filed on November 4, 1970 but Moore was not notified until the spring of 2019. A V.A. worker showed him the file that listed all of the honors and asked if it was him. Moore said it was, but it was a shock to see the list of awards he did not know he was owed. He contacted Senator Mike Braun’s office for help on getting the medals, but a postal issue prevented them from making it to Berne.

“A regular white envelope, they had taped that on the outside of one of the big manila envelopes. We got the little one, empty.”

He then contacted Braun’s office again and says the senator arranged for one of his aides to deliver all of the medals as well as the documentation to him in person. Of all the honors and distinctions he earned, Moore said the most meaningful one for him is the Purple Heart.

“It, you know, it’s a big deal.”

While he said it is an incredible honor for him to have, he doesn’t see himself as a hero. After all, he said, he came home in one piece, had a family, and lived his life, something not every veteran can say.

“A lot of guys have died getting it,” said Moore. “I had a very, very minor injury. Compared to some, I had a mosquito bite. Every time I go up to the V.A. for something, I see these guys coming in. They are the real heroes.”

As for why he was never told he had the medals, Moore said he will probably never know but he is thankful to have them now.

WANE 15 will air a one-hour special, called Veterans’ Voices. We will highlight veterans from around northeast Indiana – and across the country. Veterans’ Voices airs at 7 pm on Veterans Day, November 11.