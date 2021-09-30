Benefit planned for Wells County Coroner hospitalized with COVID

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A fundraiser and motorcycle ride is in the works to help the Wells County Coroner who is battling COVID-19.

Hilarie Gaskill has served as Wells County’s Coroner for the past 5 years. Over the past three weeks, she has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

“It’s been a minute by minute, day by day fight,” said Mike Harris, Wells County deputy coroner and Bluffton Fire Captain. “She’s an amazing person and a fighter.”

Her husband Zach Gaskill is a firefighter on the Bluffton Fire Department and has been posting updates to Facebook on her condition. However, several of Zach’s colleagues and other Wells County first responders felt the need to do more.





Prior to serving as coroner Gaskill worked as a paramedic starting in 2005 in Wells County and began working full time in 2010 in Adams County. Mike Harris has worked with Gaskill over the years and said putting together the fundraiser was the least that he and his fellow first responders could do.

“Wells County is a smaller community and we just help each other out,” Harris said. “Hilarie has helped so many other people that this is the least he could do. We know they are going to have pretty big medical expenses from [COVID]. As an emergency services family, we just all want to come together and help them out as much as we can.”

The Benefit Ride and Event to help the Gaskill Family with Medicinal Expenses is set to take place on Oct. 30 at the Roush Park Pavilion in Bluffton.

A free-will donation sausage and egg breakfast will start off the event at 8 a.m. followed by a motorcycle ride at 11 a.m.

For those wanting to participate in the ride, the cost is $20 dollars for a single rider and $10 dollars for the passenger. There will also be a bake sale, cornhole, raffle and a car show.

All other activities, including the chili lunch, are free-will donations.

A GoFundMe* has also been started to help pay for medical bills and other expenses the family might have.

**WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.