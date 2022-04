FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Christian rock band Sanctus Real is performing at a benefit concert in the Fort.

The concert will be held at Blackhawk Ministries on April 28 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A portion of the ticket sales are donated to Destiny Rescue, an organization that works to free children from sexual exploitation and human trafficking. Visit the website to donate to the cause. Get tickets to the concert here.