DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – A benefit concert Saturday night honors the memory of three friends who were killed by a drunk driver two years ago.

Grab a chair and head to Decatur for a musical event with a good cause. Connor Brite’s Wildflowers provides free music lessons through events like the benefit concert.

Chris Hambrick, School of Rock and The Bulldogs are all performing at the family-friendly event.

Connor Brite’s Wildflowers is a non-profit organization that started after three friends- Connor Brite, Trevor Ortiz and Jordan Fuelling- were killed by a drunk driver on June 7, 2020. Stemming from Connor’s love of music, the organization honors him and his two friends by providing free lessons in guitar, drums and piano to youth in Adams County.

The first annual benefit concert is from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the downtown Madison Street Plaza. Food trucks and adult beverages are available. The organization is selling t-shirts and water, and is accepting donations. All proceeds go to the Wildflowers’ program for rent, equipment and instructors.