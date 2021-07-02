Benefit concert planned for Fort Wayne musician battling stage 3 colon cancer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s metal and rock music community is rallying together to support one of their own as he fights stage three colon cancer.

The Rockstar Lounge, located 1002 N Coliseum Blvd., will host the third annual Blast Beats Biesiada Bash on July 31. The event was created in honor of Fort Wayne drummer Eric Biesiada, who lost his life to colon cancer in 2019. This year it will raise money to help LeRoy Ferch, a musician in local rock band Helltowne, who is currently battling stage 3 colon cancer.

“The wonderful Rockstar Lounge chairs donated the door proceeds and the ticket proceeds,” said Scott Wheeler, a music promotor with Quiet Giant Productions. “It’s gonna be a wonderful night of entertainment that you can’t really pass. Even if you’re not really a rock or metal fan, we can come together as a community and help a friend out.”

Doors open at 4 p.m. on July 31. The lineup includes:

Jupiter In July

Coffin Witch

SleepTight

Identity Unknown

Hudson Hill

Filth Spewer

Pharohound

Helltowne

The Lurking Corpses

Voice of Sylas

There will also be a raffle to help raise money for Ferch. Organizers are still looking for items, such as gift cards to raffle off. You can reach out through the event’s Facebook page.

There is also a GoFundMe* page that has been set up to benefit Ferch.

**WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.