FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– May is Honorary Remembrance Month, and several Bellmont High school students took a trip to the Veterans National Memorial & Shrine at 2122 O’Day Rd to pay their respects.

The Thursday morning trip was organized by Bryan Lineberry, Bellmont High School U.S. History Teacher as part of an effort to introduce students who plan on joining the military after graduation to U.S military history and various conflicts.

Students had the opportunity to see military artifacts, sketch the names of the nine Adams County service members who lost their lives in Vietnam, met with Korean and Vietnam War vets, helped maintain the landscape, cleaned the Vietnam wall, and more.