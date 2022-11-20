FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bell ringers are back at stores in Fort Wayne for the holiday season.

You might find volunteers with The Salvation Army ringing the bells outside stores like Sam’s Club or Walmart as part of the annual Red Kettle Campaign.

“It’s a warm feeling because you can do a lot of things to help those in need, and to keep them fed throughout the season,” said volunteer Tommie Richards.

The goal for 2022 is to raise $233,000 dollars in donations.

The Salvation Army is still looking for more bell ringers this season. Find out how you can support the cause on the organization’s website.