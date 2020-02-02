Behind the scenes of WANE 15’s Adopt-a-Bowl

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — WANE 15’s is giving you a behind the scenes look at the first-ever Adopt-a-Bowl.

WANE 15 partnered with the Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalition and the Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control to bring coverage of cats and dogs playing to win the ultimate prize, a forever home.

The Adopt-a-Bowl mimics an American football game similar to the Super Bowl, using puppies. A dozen puppies took to the field to show off their talents and have fun.

A majority of the pups have already been adopted. But there are always animals looking for their forever home.

To learn more about the Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalition the puppies up for adoption click here. The felines featured in the half time show are also up for adoption through the Animal Care and Control.