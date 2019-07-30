Behind the scenes: Musical PSA to tout Promenade Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Singers, dancers and actors put their talents to the test touting Promenade Park in a new commercial. WANE 15 News is giving you a behind-the-scenes look at production before it airs.

Developed by PUNCH Films, the P.S.A. will feature the park filled with people singing and dancing. With help from Three Rivers Music Theatre, a jazz combo, a composer, lyricist and dancers from Chicago, a one-word message is presented – fun.

It’s light-hearted. A comedy spin on a musical was developed out of the idea that people argue over the pronunciation of the park’s name. Either way you say Promenade, the spot lists what people can get from a day at the park.

It will premiere on WANE 15 Friday, August 9, at the same time the park officially opens to the public. It is followed by a weekend of fun and discovery along the riverfront.

Check out the video for the behind-the-scenes look at the production.